ANGIULO, James P., M.D., J.D.,
A decade has passed since you left this Earth, but you continue to live in our hearts and minds each day. You were a loving husband, an exemplary father, son, friend, doctor, judge, and all around amazing man who left an impact in all situations. Thank you for living a life of integrity, hard work, and dedication to the good of all. You were an inspiration to everyone who knew you. Your legacy lives on through your children and grandchildren.
We love you and miss you dearly, Jim.