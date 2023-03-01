Anita C. Asquith of Tucson passed away February 23 at the age of 94 after a brief illness. Anita was born in Boston and spent her youth in Newton, Massachusetts and summers with her family on Cape Cod. Anita was predeceased by her husband Harold Asquith, with whom she moved to Tucson in 1986. She had countless friends in Tucson, Boston and Europe, where she and Harold traveled extensively. She was deeply involved in her community and never passed up an opportunity to enjoy Tucson's cultural and social offerings. Anita lived life to the fullest until the end, and she will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her children, Michael and Emily; her grandchildren, Hannah, Adam, and Molly; and her dear friend Carl. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 1st at Evergreen Mortuary, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson. The burial will take place on Thursday, March 2nd at noon at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.