Ann-Eve Pedersen

journalist, public-education advocate, beloved mother, wife, and friend, died May 28, 2021. Ann-Eve was a native Tucsonan who traced her Southern Arizona roots to the 19th century when her ancestors oversaw the Silverbell Mine. She was educated at Howell Elementary, Mansfeld Middle School, Salpointe High School, and Brown University. She was talented, hardworking, charismatic, and kind. She began her career at age 22 as a receptionist at the Tucson Citizen. By age 32, she had become the City Editor of the Arizona Daily Star and its Employee of the Year. She won numerous awards for her coverage of the courthouse, and, as a young reporter on that beat, met her future husband Pete Eckerstrom, then a public defender. Her exceptional character as a person, which people sought to emulate, made her a natural leader. As her son Lars began attending public schools, she was outraged at how poorly funded those important institutions had become. In response, she founded the Arizona Education Network, drafted a proposition to restore a robust tax base for Arizona schools, and raised funds to place it on the ballot in 2012 as Proposition 204. During that time, she debated--and arguably bested--current Governor Doug Ducey twice on public television. She later took a post as Executive Director of the Southwestern Foundation, a charitable non-profit that has supported such organizations as the San Xavier Mission, the Amerind Foundation, and the Arizona State Museum. She was an eloquent advocate for the disadvantaged and would strive to ameliorate any human suffering in her path. While most might see a homeless elderly woman on a winter night and view it as evidence of a need for more governmental action, Ann-Eve would take that person into her home, secure her social security benefits, and find her subsidized housing. Her greatest joy, by far, was raising her son, Lars. She is also survived by her husband, Pete Eckerstrom; her brothers, Hans, Christian and Alexander Pedersen and brother-in-law, Paul Eckerstrom. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Aven, Dash, Fiona, Zoe, Lily and Poppy Pedersen, and Kyle and Kayla Eckerstrom. She had a special relationship with Kyle, Kayla, Aven and Dash. She is also survived by her nieces, Fiona, Zoe, Lily and Poppy. She was preceded in death by her father, Lars Pedersen; her beloved mother, Gwynne Barthels Pedersen and her brother, Erik Pedersen. Memorial Services will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Fox Theatre at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the TUSD Educational Enrichment Fund. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.