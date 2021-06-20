Ann Francisco

83, of Tucson, died May 5, 2021. Born in KS to Clark and Moretha Miller, March 16, 1938. Retired as former elementary teacher in Tucson and principal in Sells, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Francisco and son, Clark Wilson. Survived by children, Tom Wilson, Adriana Francisco, Michele Orduna (Jeffery Jose); five grandchildren and two sisters. Ann's wit and wisdom will be missed. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.