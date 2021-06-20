 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ann Francisco

Ann Francisco

  • Updated

FRANCISCO, Ann

83, of Tucson, died May 5, 2021. Born in KS to Clark and Moretha Miller, March 16, 1938. Retired as former elementary teacher in Tucson and principal in Sells, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Francisco and son, Clark Wilson. Survived by children, Tom Wilson, Adriana Francisco, Michele Orduna (Jeffery Jose); five grandchildren and two sisters. Ann's wit and wisdom will be missed. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News