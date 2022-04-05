Gillespie, Ann C.

Ann C. Gillespie

Phoenix - Ann Gillespie was born on January 15th, 1936 in Nashville, TN passed away April 1, 2022. She was the youngest of five children and is survived by one older brother, Lawrence. Ann went to work at 18 for WSM Radio and Television. Within months, she became the executive assistant to the President of WSM. She was a beloved member of the WSM executive group when she met and married her military husband - Bruce - in 1964.

Their life was shaped and directed by the Air Force for the next 15 years. They had two sons during that period. Keith was born in Columbus, Ohio and James in Okinawa, Japan. There was nothing in Ann's life more important than her family. Keith and Jim inherited her intellect, work ethic, regard for others, and her outgoing personality. Their success in life is directly attributable to the positive direction and guidance of their wonderful mother.

Prior to her husband's retirement from the Air Force, Ann began a career in commercial real estate. During the subsequent 30 years, Ann excelled in all facets of commercial brokerage, and property development & management. Throughout her career, she took every opportunity to help others be successful. If she was a member of an organization, she worked hard to contribute to its success.

Ann never put anything in her life ahead of her family. Her two boys know in their hearts that they were blessed with a special mother, and her grandchildren with a special grandmother. She was a loyal friend and role model to many.

Her husband, Bruce, an Air Force officer when they met, will tell all how fortunate he was to have met this beautiful person in Nashville, TN in 1964. Their life has been special from the night they were introduced, and Bruce will never forget his good fortune.

While her family says goodbye to this incredible woman, they will never forget the indelible mark she made on their lives and on the lives of many she met. Ann will be cremated. Her ashes will be preserved until the passing of her husband. At which time, they will be buried together at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuary.

