Mom died Monday, August 23, 2021 in peace. Thank you to the nurses and caregivers that cared for her at the end of her life, you are all true angels on Earth and our family is forever grateful to all of you. Ann Marie Gonzales was born in Big Spring, Texas in 1955 as the second oldest child to Norma and Gil. She was a US Air Force brat traveling all over the world until landing in Tucson, Arizona and graduating from Santa Rita High School. Ann met Bob in April of 1974 and eight months later they were married. Ann and Bob spent the next forty-five years together and were best friends. Ann was creative, stylish, smart, tough as nails and was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. Ann lived a full life, every day. She was a great cook, an even better tennis player, and loved being with her horses, dogs, fishing on the Gallatin, and being with her family. We love you, Mom, we see you every day in your grandchildren and you are beautiful.