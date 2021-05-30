Ann Miller

Age 86, formerly of Tucson, passed away May 19, 2021 in Woodbury MN. Her family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1961 and she worked for the grocery industry before going to work for Revlon and moving to Tucson in 1979. She retired from Revlon in 1998 and moved to Woodbury in 2018. She was an active member of the St. Pius X Catholic Community. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Community, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by O'HALLORAN AND MURPHY.