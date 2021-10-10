Ann Padilla

age 87, of Oracle, AZ, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord Jesus September 9, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, William and Vera Brady; loving husband of 55 years, Gildardo (Paton) Padilla; brothers, Gerald and William Jr. Brady; sisters, Vera May Benjamin and Carol Gamino; three sons, William (Tony), Peter JR Padilla and Richard Padilla. Ann is survived by her children, David (Lyn) Padilla, Carol Padilla, Catherine (Keary) Lutz and Robin (John) Sullivan; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Jeremiah, Joshua, Manuela, Aaron, Brian, Keith and Jessica, Sebastian, Michael, Gabriel, Athena and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ann moved from Los Angeles, CA at the age of 16 to Florence, AZ to reside with her godmother, Margaret, met the love of her life, Gildardo. They married October 6, 1952. They had six children. Ann is the great-granddaughter of AZ pioneer and first elected sheriff of Pima Co. Peter Rainsford Brady. She is also a descendant of John William Sweeney, Manuela Salazar Ramirez and Theodore Ramirez of Florence, AZ. Burial will be held at the Town of Florence Cemetery on Salazar Rd., Florence AZ, October 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., please join the Padilla family for a reception to follow at the LB Cantina in Florence. Thank you to Santa Catalina Parish of Tucson for their continued support and Casa de la Luz for the compassionate care of our beloved Mother. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either. Mom, we will forever miss you. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.