Ann Pelley

PELLEY, Ann Walworth "Annie"
Ann passed away on July 11, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 74.
Her husband, Donald; her sister, Jane (Schmitt) and her parents, Jack and Nona Walworth, preceded Ann in death. Her niece, Christina (Schmitt) and nephew, Marc (Schmitt) survive her.
Ann was born in Detroit Michigan on July 28, 1945. She was raised in Appleton, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Wauwatosa East High School. She attended Colorado State University for two years before completing her degree at the University of Wisconsin. She majored in History and Anthropology.
Shortly after her graduation, Ann moved to Chicago where she worked in retail and launched a career in the advertising industry. She also did some modeling work while living in Chicago. It was in Chicago where she met the love of her life, Donald Pelley. They married and after many years in Chicago, they decided to move to Tucson where they would eventually retire.
Ann lost her husband Don, on February 14, 2011 after almost thirty wonderful years of marriage.
With no desire to explore a "Dating App" Ann, rescued her first dog, Maggie. After Maggie passed, Ann rescued another dog, Bunny. While Ann's health was failing, her main concern was what might happen to Bunny after Ann was gone. The great news is that a woman named Dawn has adopted Bunny. Bunny is now in a loving family with several other dogs.
Keeping good friends and making new ones was a special interest of Ann's. She also enjoyed swimming, botany, scuba diving, puzzles and anything having to do with "critters" of any kind.
She also liked traveling and was able to go on an African safari and ride an elephant in her later years.
Ann will best be remembered for her outspoken personality, her strong will and her quick-witted sense of humor. She will be missed by all. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.