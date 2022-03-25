Ann Remers

Born on August 7, 1933 in Scottsboro, Alabama, Ann's family traveled with the Navy until her father was killed in Pearl Harbor in 1941. Her youth was spent in Coral Gables, Florida where she lived with her mother and sister. She attended Wellesley College, graduating in 1954 and received a masters from Radcliffe College (Harvard) in 1956. She taught in Denver, Switzerland and New York until her marriage. Ann married William A. Remers, a PhD in pharmacy, in 1961 and followed him from Lederle labs to Purdue to the University of Arizona. She returned to school and earned a law degree from the UofA in 1981. Ann practiced law and mediation in Tucson for 20 years, ranging from criminal to family law to wills and estates. Bill died in 2015 and Ann relocated to Poulsbo, Washington to be near her daughter and grandchildren.