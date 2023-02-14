Ann Roscoe died on February 7th, 2023, in Northwest Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Ann was born in Bellefonte, PA in 1936, the daughter of Frances Gibbons and Michael Anthony Farrell. Ann lived in State College, PA until her graduation from Penn State University in 1957 with a BS in Physical Education. She married Lewis Scott Roscoe, her high school sweetheart, in 1958, and he survives her. She is also survived by her children and their families: son John Scott Roscoe, wife Carol Fogarty Roscoe, and their children Katie, Jack and Michael; daughter Carol Roscoe Sharick of Amherst, MA, her former husband Raymond Sharick, and their daughters Melanie Sharick and her wife Maggie, and Meghan Sharick. Ann's father and mother, sister Patricia and brothers Peter and John predeceased her. After long careers at Cornell, Ann and Lew retired to Tucson in 1996. Ann helped to revitalize a Penn State Alumni Chapter in Tucson in 2003. She was active with the Friends of the Pima County Public Library, serving as president in 2002 and 2006, and she helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the libraries through the used books sales run by the Friends! She was a busy member of the community at Splendido at Rancho Vistoso, where she and her husband have lived since 2009, and where she made many friends. She spearheaded the Tag Sale program at Splendido, raising more than $150,000 over a decade, with all proceeds going toward scholarships and appreciation awards for the staff. Ann was a true force for good. Ann and Lew traveled the world in their retirement. She rode her bike daily almost to the end, and she lived a good long life filled with family, friendships, good works, and good fortune. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to The Friends of the Pima County Public Library in Tucson, Arizona.