Ann Schleicher

passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021 at Tucson Medical Center. Ann was born on August 14, 1936, in New York to Joseph and Jean Harrigan. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter (Wally) Schleicher; her parents and her brother, James Harrigan. Mom and Dad married in 1957 in New York and together had six wonderful daughters. Mom and Dad moved their family to Arizona in 1972, settling in Tucson in 1975. Ann is survived by her six loving daughters and their families: Jean and Chris Bruce, Ann and Dan Lopez and their children, Tyler, Lyndsey and DJ, Kathleen and Mark Mayer, MaryJo and Don Garner and their children, Leanna, Samantha and Eric, Karen and Chris Wix and their daughters, Kayla, Zoe and Zyla, and Tricia and Shane Lowery and their son, Shawn. Ann is also survived by her brother-in-law, George Schleicher and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ann retired after 21 years of service to TUSD as the Manager of the Food Service Program at Magee Middle School. Ann touched so many lives and made friends everywhere she went. Our Mom was a wonderful woman with an abounding faith in God. We take comfort in knowing that our Mom is in Heaven with our father and all of their loved ones that preceded them in death. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Bring's Broadway Chapel, 6910 East Broadway Blvd. with Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 1375 S. Camino Seco. Burial to follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery.THREE SQUEEZES FROM ALL OF US.