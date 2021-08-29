Ann Stokes

 Skip to main content
STOKES, Ann Pallady

nee' Waitman

93, passed into Glory on June 21, 2021. After a short stay in the hospital she died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She was born December 2, 1927 in Hermosa Beach, CA. Her daughter, Paulie preceded her into Glory and she is survived by her son, Martin; one grandson, three granddaughters and three great-grandsons. Services will be held at Sunrise Senior Living on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

