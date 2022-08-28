Anna Cahan

Anna Dane Cahan was born November 2nd 1948, in New London, Connecticut and passed away on July 25th 2022. During her life she was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was a bright light in the darkest times to everyone who knew her. Anna was born the daughter of Eli Dane and Doris Lillian Brooks. She was adopted by her stepfather Mark Palestine at age 11. During her meaningful life she lived in Scarsdale New York, Chicago Illinois, Tucson Arizona, Salinas Ecuador and ultimately, Savannah Georgia. She was full of life and love and had a passion for travel, mahjong, bowling, cooking, and taking care of others. She was an incredibly selfless human being who always put the needs of everyone else before her own. Anna worked as a teacher, travel agent, and real estate agent before retiring. She was devoted to her synagogues, Congregation Anshei Israel and Or Hadash, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the sisterhood, and was given the prestigious Woman of Valor Award. She passed away at Memorial Hospital in Savannah Georgia surrounded by her family. Anna is survived by her ex-husband Eric Cahan and their two children Heather and Benjamin Cahan; as well as their spouses Kartik Krishnan and Michelle Cahan. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Ravi and Leela Krishnan, and Sage, Hunter and Vivie Cahan. May her memory always be a blessing. Zichrona L'Vrachah!