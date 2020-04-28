Anna Chalk

Anna Chalk

  Updated

CHALK, Anna Marie

74, of Tucson, AZ went to heaven on April 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Chalk. She is survived by her daughters, Phoebe Chalk Wadsworth (Earl) and Laura Dashney; granddaughters, Katelyn and Jessica Dashney; sister, Phoebe Richards and many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will happen when public gatherings resume. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UA Foundation/Anna Marie Chalk Endowment - crowdfund.arizona.edu/AnnaMarieChalk. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

