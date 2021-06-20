 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anna Nasca

Anna Nasca

  • Updated

NASCA, Anna Marie

of Tucson, AZ, January 3, 1939 - March 9, 2021. Anna lived her life like Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." She built her extraordinary life with her soulmate, Leonard V. Nasca, and raised three rambunctious boys in Dunkirk, NY before relocating to Tucson. Anna was a light of love and a dose of comic relief to all those privileged to have spent time with her. She loved to sing, dance, drink rum and coke, gamble, use a butter knife as a pointer stick, eat candy, and feed people. While we deeply miss Anna, we take comfort knowing she has been reunited with the love of her life, "Lenny." We will forever treasure our memories with her, the stories she shared with us and the trinkets of the wonderful world she left to us. From AZ, CA, NY, TX, and WA: Thank you for being our Mom, Grandma, Friend, and "Honey." A Mass dedicated to Anna and Leonard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710. Followed by a burial service for Anna and Leonard at All Faiths Cemeteries, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson, AZ 85748.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News