Anna Nasca

of Tucson, AZ, January 3, 1939 - March 9, 2021. Anna lived her life like Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." She built her extraordinary life with her soulmate, Leonard V. Nasca, and raised three rambunctious boys in Dunkirk, NY before relocating to Tucson. Anna was a light of love and a dose of comic relief to all those privileged to have spent time with her. She loved to sing, dance, drink rum and coke, gamble, use a butter knife as a pointer stick, eat candy, and feed people. While we deeply miss Anna, we take comfort knowing she has been reunited with the love of her life, "Lenny." We will forever treasure our memories with her, the stories she shared with us and the trinkets of the wonderful world she left to us. From AZ, CA, NY, TX, and WA: Thank you for being our Mom, Grandma, Friend, and "Honey." A Mass dedicated to Anna and Leonard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710. Followed by a burial service for Anna and Leonard at All Faiths Cemeteries, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson, AZ 85748.