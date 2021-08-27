Anna Sherry

SHERRY, Anna W.

60, of Tucson, AZ, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Memorial Health University Medical Center.

She was born October 23, 1960 in Camden, NJ to the late Raymond Matthias Stopper, Jr. and the late Dorothea Patricia Smith Stopper. She was an Administrative Assistant for Ancora Psychiatric Hospital and served in the U.S. Navy. She was an active member of Ina Road Church of Christ in Tucson, AZ.

She is survived by her husband, Dale F. Sherry of Tucson, AZ; two daughters, Shannon Marie Sherry of Pooler and Heather Ann Stephens of Savannah; two sons, Michael Andrew Sherry of Savannah and Jason Allen Katz of Labelle, FL; her two precious granddaughters, Lily Lain Sherry and Victoria Elise Stephens and brother, Raymond Matthias Stopper, III.

The family will honor her request for cremation. Remembrances can be made in her memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. THOMAS C. STRICKLAND & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80 - Pooler, GA (912) 748-2444.