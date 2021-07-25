AnnaBelle Bourque

AnnaBelle C (Prey) Bourque was born August 11, 1921 in Canby, Minn. She passed away June 30, 2021 as she approached her 100th Birthday. She was one of three children of Anna and William Prey. AnnaBelle graduated from Farmingdale N.Y. High School, and married Louis Philippe Bourque in 1940. She and Phil were long-time residents of Babylon, NY, before moving to Tucson, Arizona in 1974. Accomplished dance partners, they were a joy to watch together, often dancing to the big bands of the 1940's and 50's in the famous hotel ballrooms of New York City.