AnnaBelle Bourque

BOURQUE, AnnaBelle C.
AnnaBelle C (Prey) Bourque was born August 11, 1921 in Canby, Minn. She passed away June 30, 2021 as she approached her 100th Birthday. She was one of three children of Anna and William Prey. AnnaBelle graduated from Farmingdale N.Y. High School, and married Louis Philippe Bourque in 1940. She and Phil were long-time residents of Babylon, NY, before moving to Tucson, Arizona in 1974. Accomplished dance partners, they were a joy to watch together, often dancing to the big bands of the 1940's and 50's in the famous hotel ballrooms of New York City.
AnnaBelle is survived by her children, Don P. Bourque, Michele Bourque Sewards, Jacques Gregori Bourque and Lorraine Bourque Rudzitis; her eight grandchildren, Adrienne Bourque, Mark Sewards, Darren Sewards, Allene Sewards, Pierre Bourque, Zurina Bourque Ketola, Heidi Rudzitis Healy and Sean Rudzitis; seven great-grandchildren, Nico Sewards, Hazel Sewards, Alex Bourque, Lauren Bourque, Anna Bourque, Justin Healy, Nathan Healy and a great-great-grandchild, Michael Healy.
Donations in AnnaBelle's memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Tucson Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743 or to the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712. Due to Covid-19 concerns, memorial services will be private. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.