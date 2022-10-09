Annabelle Pedersen

Annabelle Janet Pedersen passed away on September 9th, 2022, surrounded by 11 family members, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 91. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gerald, her sister Clarene and her brother Kenneth. She is survived by her sons, Michael of Nora SD, Richard, Duane and David, all of Tucson. As well as 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Ann was born in Beresford, SD. Moved to Iowa and married Gerald in 1949. The family moved to California for a job opportunity, which eventually landed them in Tucson, where they have lived since 1964. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and part time accountant. Ann loved flowers, sewing, teaching Sunday School, cross word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, visiting homebound friends and neighbors, and also enjoyed hosting numerous friends & relatives throughout the years. She was a member of Dove of Peace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause you love or in support of Parkinson's Research. We will have a Memorial honoring Ann's life on Saturday, October 15 at 3pm. For information please contact us at gwpedersen@yahoo.com. We will reply with location details.