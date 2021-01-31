Anne Halverson

 Skip to main content
HALVERSON, Anne Lucille Boice

11/27/1934 - 1/20/2021

Anne "Annie" Boice Halverson was the loving mother of three children and was blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She has many family and friends in Tucson, North Idaho, Southern California, and other parts of the United States. Annie graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Arizona, where she met her Husband and lifelong companion, Buzz Halverson. Arrangements by ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPELS, Coeur d'Alene, ID.

