Anne Porter

Anne Porter

  • Updated

In Loving Memory of

PORTER, Anne Christy

aka Anne Dewey Anne Dietmeyer

3/11/1963 - 12/19/2020

She had an adventurous spirit, a love of life, and a huge heart. She lived life on her own terms, and knew life is what we make of the journey. She reached out and touched so many lives, the world was a better place because of her. Her passing has left a huge hole in all our lives, but the love we shared will remain in our hearts forever. It's been a year now, but it seems like forever. The sunrise is not as warming as was her presence, the sunset not as calming as her touch. We miss her smile, her laugh, but mostly her company. We love and miss her every day.

