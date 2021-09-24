CHRISTENSEN, Annegrethe

October 1934 - September 2021

Annegrethe Christensen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on September 8th at her Tucson home.

Annegrethe Christensen was born in 1934 to Lars Sorensen and Magdelene Pilgaard on the family farm in Fjerritslev, Denmark. Orphaned at an early age, she and her brother were raised in a loving home by her aunt and uncle, Alma and Niels Pilgaard, who operated the town bookstore during World War II. Annegrethe moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1963 to marry her husband Don, who she met several years earlier during an internship in the US. She and Don, who passed away in September 2018, later moved to Phoenix before moving to Tucson where they eventually retired.

A former member of Arizona Designer Craftsmen, Annegrethe was an accomplished and exhibited textile artist. An Occupational Therapist by profession, Annegrethe worked at Tucson Medical Center, Health South, and La Posada in Green Valley.