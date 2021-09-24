CHRISTENSEN, Annegrethe
October 1934 - September 2021
Annegrethe Christensen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on September 8th at her Tucson home.
Annegrethe Christensen was born in 1934 to Lars Sorensen and Magdelene Pilgaard on the family farm in Fjerritslev, Denmark. Orphaned at an early age, she and her brother were raised in a loving home by her aunt and uncle, Alma and Niels Pilgaard, who operated the town bookstore during World War II. Annegrethe moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1963 to marry her husband Don, who she met several years earlier during an internship in the US. She and Don, who passed away in September 2018, later moved to Phoenix before moving to Tucson where they eventually retired.
A former member of Arizona Designer Craftsmen, Annegrethe was an accomplished and exhibited textile artist. An Occupational Therapist by profession, Annegrethe worked at Tucson Medical Center, Health South, and La Posada in Green Valley.
Annegrethe and Don were active members of their Church, Grace St. Paul's, in Tucson. In addition to being an active churchgoer, Annegrethe was a stalwart of the Danish Club in Tucson where she often hosted the Nisse Sisters craft group and made her famous aebleskiver (Danish donuts) for Tucson Meet Yourself. Annegrethe was also a longtime member of the P.E.O., an organization that champions women's education across the globe.
Warm and approachable, Annegrethe attracted many close friends from work, the church, the Danish Club, A.D.C. and, the P.E.O., and her neighborhoods.
She loved music, reading, and keeping up with current events. KUAT radio played every day and the PBS News Hour was on every night.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Soren Pilgaard and is survived by her son, Peter; son-in-law, The Rev. Mark Hummell; niece, Alice Marlowe; nephew, Niels Pilgaard-Harsaae and cousin, Susanne Chaffe.
An in-person celebration of life will be held at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St., Tucson, AZ, on October 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at which masks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be live-streamed on the Church's Facebook feed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Arizona Public Media, the Macular Degeneration Foundation, or Grace St. Paul's Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.