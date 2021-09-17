Annette Barrett

passed away on September 8, 2021. Annette was born on October 23, 1953 to Janie and Ronald Reigle in West Bend, WI. She attended Ripon College, and after being a loving stay-at-home mother she found a career working in the construction industry. Her true passion in life was her family. She leaves behind her daughters, Jennifer Keim (George) and Georgeanne Barrett (Robert) and cherished granddaughters, Lucy and Charlie. Annette also is survived by her sisters, Sudy Altholz (Tom), Lynne Klein (George) and brothers, Ronald Reigle (Lynne) and Jamie Reigle; as well as other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Annette was an avid reader, crafter, and a treasured friend of the small dog side of the Udall Park dog park with her beloved dog Riley. Most of all, she was dearly loved by everyone who knew her and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held to celebrate Annette at the Desert Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.