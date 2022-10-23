Annette Hernandez

Wife, Mother, Nana, Best Friend. It's been one year since our Lord Jesus decided He had a new plan for you and called upon you to join Him in His Kingdom of Heaven. A special place where you are free of pain and sickness and where your flowers are always in bloom in his Garden of Heaven. May you Rest In Peace. You are forever loved and greatly missed. Annette is survived by her husband Juan, grandsons Jose, Geovanni and Jariel; daughters Yvette, Christina and Yesenia and son-in-law Alex.