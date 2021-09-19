Anson Hokett

HOKETT, Anson "Sam"Ardell

83, passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021; after a courageous battle fighting multiple health problems. He was born in Corcoran, California but his family returned to Hobart, Oklahoma, when he was a young boy. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Johnnie Hokett and Hallie Sewell Hokett and his older brothers, David and Ray Lynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith "Judy" Hokett; his son, Walter A. Hokett, Angel his wife and three precious grandsons, Anson Walter, Angelo Ardell and Nathan Gregory; his sister-in law, Jeanne Lewis of Virginia; his sisters, Judy Signorelli (George) and Janice Hokett; brother, James Hokett, many nephews, nieces and friends.

Upon high school graduation, Sam joined the US Air Force and served for 20 years including many tours in Vietnam. He highly valued education and during his service he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education at the University of Arizona. Shortly after his military retirement, Sam completed his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts at Northern Arizona University. He then taught middle and high school students in TUSD for 21 years. He truly loved teaching and was a highly respected educator.