Tony was born in New York City. He grew up in New York City. He graduated from Collegiate School and Columbia University, and he never thought of himself as being anything other than a New Yorker. Tony served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, including a 16-month tour of duty in Korea as a radio operator, stationed 1/2 mile south of the 38th parallel. In 1960, he began his banking career and married Dorothy Fathauer, who was from Tucson. They moved to Chatham, NJ, where they raised their children and were very involved in community volunteering. For 25 years, Tony was a trustee of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation. In 1994, after Tony retired as a vice president and trust officer with Chemical Bank, a predecessor of JPMorgan Chase, he and his wife moved to Tucson. Once again, they became very involved in volunteering. For many years, Tony spoke English with a family that moved to Tucson from Russia; he read to blind students at the University of Arizona; and he held and fed newborn babies, mostly preemies, in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Banner UMC Hospital. Tony was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, his beloved Dee. He is survived by his children, Paul L. Arnaud and Linda Mari Arnaud; by his grandchildren, Spencer L. Arnaud and Caroline H. Arnaud; by his daughter-in-law, Linda H. Arnaud, and by his son-in-law, Mark T. Bertolini. Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's name to the Blue Hill Heritage Trust, P.O. Box 222, Blue Hill, ME 04614, or to the Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, ME 04614, in memory of Dorothy F. Arnaud.