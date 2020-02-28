Anthony Carano

CARANO, Anthony Ralph
was born September 15, 1921 and departed this life February 19, 2020. Tony was born in Summit County, Ohio to Stefano Carano and Lucia (Sferra) Carano, joining his brother Nicholas.
He served in the Navy from 1941 to 1945, on the USS Ranger and the USS Ticonderoga.
Wed to Edith Ann Manco on February 3, 1945, they became parents of four children, Stephen Anthony, Michael Nicholas, Mary Lee and Loretta Ann. He retired from the US Postal Service in 1980.
He was predeceased by his wife, Edith; son, Michael; his parents and brother. Surviving are his children, Stephen Carano (Linda), Mary Lee Austin (Bob) and Loretta Romero (Chacho), nieces and nephews.
Services at Holy Hope Cemetery Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorials to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.