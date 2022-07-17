Anthony Chana

Anthony Michael Chana "Tony", a proud member and elder of the Tohono O'odham Nation, longtime teacher, education counselor, and board member at Pima Community College and Tohono O'Odham Community College died suddenly on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Mr. Chana died at his home in Tucson, Arizona of natural causes. He was 82. Born in Santa Rosa village on the Tohono O'odham Nation. He was the third son of Louis and Marie (Romero) Chana. Mr. Chana attended Phoenix Indian High School graduating in 1959. He attended Phoenix College and graduated in 1965. He transferred to Arizona State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1970. He worked at Pima Community College for over thirty years as a Counselor and Teacher. In 2007, he was elected to the Tohono O'odham Community College board of trustees, a position held until his passing. Survivors include his daughter, Stella (Chana) Anderson of Stuttgart, Germany, and son, Michael John Chana of Tucson, Arizona; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Coochwikvia) Chana; his eldest son Gregory Chana; three brothers, Linus, Bernard, and Leonard Chana; and two sisters, Lillian and Imelda Chana. A memorial service (cremation) with Mass for Mr. Chana will be held Tuesday, July 19th at 7 pm at St. Elizabeth Church, Santa Rosa village. Rosary will be held from 1 am to 4 am on July 20th, with final ash scattering and burial at 5:30 am at the Antone/Chana Cemetery in Santa Rosa, Arizona. Neptune Society assisted.