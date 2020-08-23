Anthony Cocio

 Skip to main content
59, went home to Jesus on August 16, 2020. He was met with abounding joy by Manny and Bea, his parents and Damie, his brother. He leaves a huge hole in the heart of his sister, Maryanne and her husband, Tedd. He will also be missed by many cousins and his caregiver of many years, Delia. Thanks to staff at Sandruby and Family Hospice Care for their support the last years of his life. Originally expected to survive only a few days, love and prayers led to a long and fulfilling life. He loved anything red, the Arizona Wildcats, Bowling, WWE, riding the van and going to his day program. But, he enjoyed eating most of all. In his innocence, God gave Tony a great love to share with others and the great gift of loving Tony right back. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

