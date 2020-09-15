Anthony Greene

 Skip to main content
GREENE, Anthony E.

died on September 9, 2020, after a long illness. Tony was an artist and native Tucsonan born on October 11, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents,

Guy S. Greene and Mary Elwood Greene. His sister, Rosemary Barnes and brother, Geoffrey S. Greene survive him, as do his niece, Susannah Wallace (and Kevin); nephew, Michael H. Barnes and kind, caring friend Ann Hunt. No services are planned. EVERGREEN MORTUARY handled arrangements.

