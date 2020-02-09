Anthony Harper

HARPER, Anthony W. "Tony"
67, born May 13, 1952 entered into his heavenly home on February 05, 2020 with his loving wife of 20 years, Annie, holding his hand. Born in Los Angeles, CA to parents, George and Lorena Harper who predeceased him along with three brothers and three sisters. Survived by brother, Ron and sister, Linda; sons, Phillip (Dee), Daniel (Nahe); daughters, Dawn and Lani; grandchildren, Angelina, Harold, Alysa, Aubrey, Ashlyn and Jazmin; stepson, Daniel Otten and many dear nieces and nephews. Tony proudly served his county in the US Air Force settling in Tucson in 1981. He was a "complicated" man who was loving and generous and sometimes a grouch. He loved working on computers, watching football especially the Pittsburg Steelers, making music CD's and DVD's and dancing with Annie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Lutheran Church, 6809 S. Cardinal Ave., with a Service at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.