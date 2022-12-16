Anthony Ludovici

Anthony Peter Ludovici of Tucson, Arizona passed away on December 6, 2022, at age 39 from heart related illness. Anthony was born in Tucson and attended St. Cyril's Elementary School, followed by several local middle schools and high schools and graduated from Vail High School. Coming from a long line of educators and Federal Government workers, he had a passion for learning and applied that passion to graduate from Pima College with top level grades, then attended the University of Arizona graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2010 with a degree in Government and Public Policy. Anthony was employed in the Amphitheater and TUSD School Districts and was instrumental in guiding many to graduate, attain their GED degrees, and pursue higher goals and post education. He worked as a Corrections Officer at the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center supporting youth and was later employed as the Distance Learning Coordinator for the Pima County Public Library's Career Online High School program. He coordinated the successful launch of the library's Career Online GED preparation program. Anthony loved history and that included family history. He collected items related to his family heritage, and he also enjoyed reading and had a book collection of hundreds of titles. "Tony" had a larger-than-life personality, boundless love and compassion, and an exuberant laugh that made you want to be around him. He will be dearly missed by his partner of 13 years, Ken Carr, parents Patricia and Paul Ludovici, beloved brother Michael Angelo Ludovici, aunts Lisa and JoAnn Ludovici, the historic large Elias Clan which includes many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as family member Gerald Arena. Anthony chose cremation and arrangements are being handled by East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery of Tucson. Tony's creativity and love of life will be honored with a Celebration of Life service on December 21 at 11 a.m. at Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E Speedway Blvd in Tucson.