Anthony Romero

ROMERO, Anthony Rene Jr.
34, was born on January 6, 1986 and was called away to be with our Lord on December 12, 2020, one of his favorite days he would prepare for every year (La Virgen De Guadalupe). Anthony's baby boy, Anthony Rene Romero lll, who was due to be born in May 2021, passed away December 17, 2020. Anthony and baby Anthony III are now joined together in heaven. Anthony is survived by his wife Kassandra Romero. His children, Czerenise, Isaiah, Seniya, Neveah, Janaya Romero and Carlos Rodriguez. Parents, Lisa (Eddie) Glenn, Anthony Sr. (Patricia) Romero. Siblings, Mark (Cecilia) Romero, Briana Glenn, Alexis Glenn, Patricia Urias, Vale Urias, Jacob Urias, Rosario "Sonny" Romero, Lyndon Hubbard, Fabian Montiel. Grandparents, Cecilia Patino and Mike, Elenor Romero. Anthony was loved by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and an overwhelming number of friends. Anthony you will be missed by so many people who you impacted with your crazy personality. You will always remain in our hearts. Viewing will be held at San Ignacio Church starting at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, followed by an all-night vigil. Funeral Mass and burial will follow at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30th, 2020, at Holy Hope Cemetery.