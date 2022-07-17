Antoinette Goldstein

Antoinette passed away after a brief illness surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth (Pedro), son Michael, daughter Rebecca (Alexander), grandchildren Alicia, Vincent and Connor, brother John (Kathy) and sister Maria (John), many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as her fur grandbabies. She was loved and appreciated by those who knew her and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by and visitation at Evergreen Mortuary. Pay your respects on Monday, July 18, 2022 anytime between 2:30pm and 5:00pm. As a supporter of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, in lieu of flowers please donate to them at www.communityfoodbank.org