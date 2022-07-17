 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Antoinette Goldstein

  • Updated

Antoinette passed away after a brief illness surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth (Pedro), son Michael, daughter Rebecca (Alexander), grandchildren Alicia, Vincent and Connor, brother John (Kathy) and sister Maria (John), many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as her fur grandbabies. She was loved and appreciated by those who knew her and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by and visitation at Evergreen Mortuary. Pay your respects on Monday, July 18, 2022 anytime between 2:30pm and 5:00pm. As a supporter of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, in lieu of flowers please donate to them at www.communityfoodbank.org

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News