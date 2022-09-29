Antonieta Cruz

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passed at 57 years after battling cancer 2+ years. Preceded in death by her brother, Johnny. Survived by her parents, Juan and Maria Cruz; sister, Isabel (Liz); children, Melissa, Marco and Juan (Manny); many beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends whom she loved dearly. Toni's courage to fight for her life, and most importantly enjoy her life, was an inspiration and beacon of light to everybody she touched. A celebration of Toni's life will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Paul's Church (Brummet Hall) 8051 E. Broadway Boulevard. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.

