 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antonio Guerra

Antonio Guerra

  • Updated

GUERRA, Antonio "Tony"

80, was called to Heaven September 26, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years, he then continued to work with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and retired after 21 years. He is survived by his wife, Maria T. Guerra, and their children, Jose (Sharon), Rick (Teresa), Maria E. Price, Tony, Maggie, Diana, Frank, Pete; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows at 10:00 a.m.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News