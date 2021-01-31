Antonio Leon

LEON, Antonio Martinez
91, native Tucsonan, died serenely January 19, 2021 at the Veterans Affairs Hospice. He was preceded in death by his son, Antonio "Tony Boy" Leon; brothers, Armando "Chapo" and Alfredo; sisters, Fidelia, Frances "Panky" and Marta. He is survived by his wife, Natalie E. Leon; two daughters, Marisa Leon and Sandy Leon-Friede (Darin); two grandchildren, Daniel Faccio (Jessica) and Brianne Friede-Miller (Kyle); primos hermanos (The Aguilars) Lupe, Tonio, Chale, Lalo and Rudy (Anna); numerous Godchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many friends and relatives who loved him. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, all funeral services are private. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.