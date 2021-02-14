Antonio Peralta

PERALTA, Antonio B. "Tony"
On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Antonio B. Peralta, 'Tony', devoted and loving husband, beloved father, Tata, and friend to many, went to meet his Lord and Savior. Tony was 82 years and 10 days old.
Tony was born in Tucson on January 23, 1939 at the Stork's Nest. He was an only child, born to Modesto and Armida Peralta who preceded him in death. He was raised in Tucson's Barrio Hollywood where he attended Manzo Elementary School previously known as El Rio School. In 1952, his family moved to southwest Tucson where he attended C. E. Rose Elementary School. There, at 13 years old, he met the love of his life, 11-year-old Estella Arvizu. They attended Wakefield Middle School and Pueblo High School and graduated together in 1958. Later, Tony had an artistic role in planning and executing many high school reunions with and for his classmates.
Tony's passion was sketching, drawing, painting, and illustrating, and this led him to the UA where he earned his bachelor's degree in Art Education in 1976. His military education includes attending the Air National Guard Institute of Technology and the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy. He was a full-time member of the Arizona Air National Guard 162nd Fighter Wing where he worked in various organizations within the unit, including Civil Engineering, Operations, Public Affairs and Communications. In 1995, Tony was duly promoted to Senior Enlisted Advisor, (SEA). As the SEA, he had the responsibility to be in tune with the base enlisted forces and to counsel the Wing Commander in matters which affect those personnel. The SEA also gives guidance to other supervisors seeking advice.Tony and Estella married on July 2, 1960 and soon thereafter, started a family.
As a young father, Tony stepped up to coach his sons in Little League baseball, Tucson Youth Football and his daughter in Girls' softball at Palo Verde Park. He designed and built the football blocking sled for the organization and designed the Scorpion Football helmet decals for outstanding plays.
His children also worked for him. Tony had his t-shirt silk-screening business, Sweatshop, in his home and his children would take turns moving the newly printed shirts to a safe space anywhere in the home to dry. Needless to say, many times you would enter our home and take in the wonderful aroma of paint!
After his retirement in 1997, he continued growing in his craft by teaching beginning, intermediate and advanced watercolor to Tucson's winter visitors. He held classes throughout Tucson, specifically at Tucson Estates, Foothills Artists, RV Voyager, Trinity Presbyterian, Saddlebrooke, and Pima Community College; his classes continuously had a waiting list of eager students.
One fond memory is during his time as a Pima County Fair Judge for the elementary students who submitted artwork. He was so proud to award every single child a blue ribbon because to him, every child is an artist!
Tony also served the Tucson community in several ways. He was contracted to design the Sun Tran logo which is now considered 'vintage'. In addition, he designed the South Tucson seal which proclaims that the one-square-mile town is "A Pueblo Within a City". To this day, you can locate the seal throughout South Tucson.
Tony also used his artistic talents to design and build several sets for the local Arts-Express Christmas production, 'Follow the Star'. For many years he built several life-size mangers all with a different design and style to hold Baby Jesus.
Tony was an avid UA fan. He and his son Andy had season tickets and attended the UA football games every year. Every UA basketball game was an event at home as well. His UA hat collection is a testament to his loyalty to the Wildcats.
Tony was a proud family man. His love for his family was deep and wide. His favorite family time was the annual spring trips to Kino Bay, Mexico. Once there, he would sit back to draw and paint the scenery. During this relaxing time, he encouraged and taught his grandchildren to paint. He would also build life size sand sculptures of sharks, turtles, and mermaids for his grandchildren. We could always count on him packing his art materials before packing his clothing. Another favorite excursion was to Coronado Island in San Diego. His original watercolor of the Coronado Hotel hangs in our home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Estella, to whom he was married to for 60 years and 7 months. He leaves his three sons, Tony Jr., Andres and Miguel (Lucie) Peralta and his only daughter, Lucinda (Mark) Brunenkant. He had the gift of five grandchildren, Andrea, Cristian, Tony Brunenkant and Andres and Olivia Peralta. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he cherished and considered to be his grandchildren as well.
Tony will be profoundly missed by his family and his many circles of friends. He was highly respected at the Guard, developed friendships in our neighborhood during his daily walks, mentored his art students, and he knew the salesmen at Ace Hardware by name. His legacy of love, honesty, integrity, kindness, sense of humor, and laughter will live on through his family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service was held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. At a later date, when it is safe to do so, the family will host a memorial service to honor and celebrate Tony's life.
In lieu of flowers, the Peralta family requests the support of arts education in the schools by donating to Opening Minds Through the Arts, OMA, a Tucson Unified School District program at http://tusd1.org/Departments/OMA Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.