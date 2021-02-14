Antonio Peralta

Tony also used his artistic talents to design and build several sets for the local Arts-Express Christmas production, 'Follow the Star'. For many years he built several life-size mangers all with a different design and style to hold Baby Jesus.

Tony was an avid UA fan. He and his son Andy had season tickets and attended the UA football games every year. Every UA basketball game was an event at home as well. His UA hat collection is a testament to his loyalty to the Wildcats.

Tony was a proud family man. His love for his family was deep and wide. His favorite family time was the annual spring trips to Kino Bay, Mexico. Once there, he would sit back to draw and paint the scenery. During this relaxing time, he encouraged and taught his grandchildren to paint. He would also build life size sand sculptures of sharks, turtles, and mermaids for his grandchildren. We could always count on him packing his art materials before packing his clothing. Another favorite excursion was to Coronado Island in San Diego. His original watercolor of the Coronado Hotel hangs in our home.