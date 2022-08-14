Arcadio Borboa

On Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, Arcadio set sail to the heavens above. Arcadio was affectionately known as Callo & Callito. He was a first generation Tucsonan, Tucson High School graduate, and a proud WWII Navy Veteran. He married his loving wife Barbara Jane (Burgoon) Borboa. He is predeceased by his first wife Hortencia Burruel Borboa, son Roberto Borboa, parents Arcadio and Manuela Borboa, brothers Gabriel, Mike (Socorro), George (Mary), Raul Borboa, sisters Isabel McPherson, Sister Mary Pierre and niece Maria Smith. He is survived by wife Barbara; daughters Patricia Guzman (Carlos +), Barbara Salazar (Rudy), Teresa, and an adopted son Jimmy Borboa, thirteen grandchildren and 26 great- grandchildren. Arcadio is also survived by four siblings, Josephine Marquez (Benny +), Robert (Adelita +), Enrique (Marva), and Mary Ornelia (Felix), and many nephews and nieces. Arcadio retired in 1989 from Davis Monthan Air Force Base working in Civil Service in the wood mill. He was very spiritual, humble and kind. He always saw the good in people. He was also a very giving person and always thought of others before himself. He was the oldest brother of 11 siblings. His siblings always looked up to him and always considered him a very good and kind brother. Though he was quiet in demeanor, he never stopped amazing everyone with his quick wit and sound memory. Children and animals alike gravitated to his gentle and caring manner. He always had funny sounds or noises he would invent to amuse his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, grocery shopping, couponing, watching the Price is Right, the Arizona Diamond Backs, cat naps, humming to himself, and eating a biscuit with a cup of coffee in the morning. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing his harmonica every evening. Callo was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, August 20th at 10:30 followed by 11:00 Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 801 N. Grande Avenue.