Arcenio Valdez

95, native Tucsonan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 12, 2023. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Frances "Norma" Valdez; his children, Magdalena Palmer (Mark Powter), Victor (Linda Jadwin), Anthony (David Warner), daughter-in-law, Barbara; his grandchildren, Sonja Darcangelo (John), Coty Pedroso (Fabricio), Megan Valdez; his three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, William "Billy" Valdez; his parents, Felix and Ramona Valdez and his siblings, Alex (Sally), Elias (Nellie) Evalina, Margaret, Manuel (Frances), Felix, Mary Helen Moreno (Fred). Arcenio was a combat veteran serving as an infantryman in the Army's 1st Calvary Division during the Korean War. He was a devout Catholic and could often be found volunteering as a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus 1200. Chito was an avid outdoorsman, golfer, and retired from the U.S. Post Office. Chito was still blowing kisses to the love of his life, Norma in his final days. He was an excellent dancer and enjoyed going to tardeadas (dances) with Norma. He will be remembered for his giving heart to his family and his service to the community. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel). Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.