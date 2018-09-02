ARGUELLES, Josefina Elias
106, died on August 30, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, Jose Arguelles; children, Edna Leticia Mathie and Jose Alberto Arguelles Elias and her brother and sisters. She is survived by her grandchildren, Patricia, Edna and Jose Alberto; her sister, Adelina; various nieces and nephews. If she wasn't knitting or crocheting she had a Corona in her hand. The grandmother everyone wished they had. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 South Kolb Road, interment to follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.