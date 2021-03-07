Arlene Jabczenski

age 86, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 in Prescott, AZ. She was born on May 1, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to the parents of Stanley and Virginia (Menczkowski) Podolski. She graduated from Fontbonne University in St. Louis and united in marriage to Felix Jabczenski on June 9, 1956. They relocated to Fort Huachuca, AZ where Felix was stationed as a general surgeon in the US Army. Upon discharge, they resided in Tucson for nearly 60 years. Arlene is survived by Felix (her husband of 64 years); son, Felix (Katie); daughters, Elaine Ailts (Todd) and Renee; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Nammie loved her family dearly and devoted her life to their care and wellbeing. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved daughter, Rita. We are deeply grateful for the wonderful care provided by her doctor and close family friend, Dr. Manual Modiano. A Rosary will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Tucson on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene's name to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson, AZ 85719.