Arliethia Fleischman

Fleischman, Arliethia Joan

Arliethia Joan ("Lee") Fleischman, 93, died peacefully on April 10, 2022. Born in Toledo, OH, she lived through the Great Depression and World War II, and was one of only a handful of women in her HS graduating class to go to college.

Blessed with a beautiful mezzo-soprano voice, she sang in numerous solo and choral productions in HS and college. Lee graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor's of Science in Education and taught English (and sometimes music, science, and phys ed) at the junior and senior high levels for 30 years in Toledo. She was active in Delta Kappa Gamma education honorary, and served a term as president of the Toledo chapter.

She enjoyed 31 years of marriage to first husband Jack until his death in 1983. She married her second husband Bill in 1989, and they moved to Tucson in 1992, where she became a much relied-upon grandparent. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish, especially its 50-Plus Club, and sang in the church choir.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Joanna (Kurdys) Konwin; her brother, Donald Konwin; her first husband, John ("Jack") Fleischman; her second husband William ("Bill") Clemens; and stepchildren, Kitty and Jack. She is survived by daughter, Lynn Fleischman; grandson, Ian Sanders; sister-in-law, Phyllis Konwin; nephew, Ken and nieces, Karen, Kris, Kim and Kathy and their families; numerous cousins; and stepson, Bill (Barb) and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by friends and family alike. Special thanks to the staff of Famiglia Amore for their care over the last 16 months, and Agape Hospice.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 10:30 am, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N Shannon Rd, Tucson. Cremation by Adair Avalon.

