Arline Mcmanus

Arline was born to Leo and Genevieve McCreary on June 10, 1925 in Pasadena, CA. She passed surrounded by family on April 30, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. While living in Long Beach, CA, she met a young USAF pilot named Henry "Mac" McManus. They were married 37 years, until Mac's death in 1982. She is also predeceased by her parents, Leo and Genevieve, and sister, Marybelle McCreary Beerling. Arline is survived by 2 children, Phillip Leo (Mary Margaret) and Kathleen: 5 grandchildren, Jeannine, Leisa, Bryan, Erin and Bob and 6 great-grandchildren. Playing piano, gardening, needlecrafts, sewing, travel, entertaining family and friends, and University of Arizona Sports were some of Alrline's favorite hobbies. She was a member of The Assistance League of Tucson, Desert Threaders, and St. Pius X and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Churches. Arline, aka Mom, Grandma, GG has left us with precious memories of her music, handmade gifts, and family celebrations. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.