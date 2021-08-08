Armando Mejia

Armando was born In Tucson, Arizona, where he met and married Sheryl Kay Reese. They had two children together, Bonnie Faraci and Valori Mejia. Armando started his career at Cholla High School where he taught Media Technology and Terminology. Armando was responsible for filming events going on at the school. Armando's long-term career began in 1982 where he worked for KOLD Channel 13 News. He began as a station assistant with flooring and running the cameras and tele-prompter. He was then sent to Oklahoma for training in lighting. Once his training was complete, his responsibilities were to ensure that all the newscasts ran smoothly. This is where he first met Jeri Cartwright where they became friends for many years. They later connected and became life partners.