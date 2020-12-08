Armando Rios

RIOS, Armando Jr.
passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1968 in Tucson, Arizona. He was a loving son and father who is survived by Patrick Elias, his only son; his parents, Santiago and Rosamaria Diaz; his brother, Javier; his sisters, Aurora and Yolanda; his niece, Michelle, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his sister, Amanda; his brothers, Jimmy, and Marcos. Armando dedicated his life to service and cared deeply for his family. He committed his professional and personal time to serving others, as he served on numerous boards. He held distinguished positions such as, Chairman of the Regional Transportation Authority's Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee, Representative for The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation and consultant to Humberto S. Lopez, and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. He was the owner of Rios Consulting and Management. Armando's dedication to touching lives and making the world a better place was unwavering. Armando had a unique gift, that once he befriended you, he always stayed in touch by calling or texting to find out how you were doing. He was always at the center every large and important event in Tucson — sports, business, fund-raising, and politics. He played football at the University of Arizona after joining the team as a freshman walk on under coach Dick Tomey. He loved Tucson and being part of it warmed his heart. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Mexican American Studies from the University of Arizona, he stayed in his hometown, the city he loved to raise his son and went to work for Sean Elliott as his agent working with Burt Kinerk. He had a passion for life, family, good friends, Cancun, and Mariachi music. He will be remembered by his infectious smile, his big heart and most of all his generosity. Heaven gained an angel. Armando touched the lives of everyone he encountered. His spirituality will always be remembered as a testament of being a true servant of Christ. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and he has left a deep void in our hearts. He will be sorely missed by his community, many longtime friends, and colleagues and especially his loving son and family. Death takes a body; God takes a soul. Our minds hold memories, and our hearts hold love. Our faith assures us that we will meet again. Nos dejaste el ejemplo de tu hermoso cariño que estará con nosotros para siempre. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity Church. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, services are private. His interment will follow the mass at Holy Hope Cemetery, which is limited to immediate family. Others are asked to stay by their vehicles. His services will be streamed through Facebook live beginning at 9:30am. A Memorial Service will take place honoring Armando once the pandemic is over and we can gather to celebrate his life. His family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in Armando's memory be made to Gospel Rescue Mission at The HSL Family Foundation Center of Opportunity. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
