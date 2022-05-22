VIDAL, Armando "Mondie"

Armando was born to Clara and Armando Vidal in Tucson, AZ, in 1944. He served the Tucson Water Dept. for 35 years. He stepped into Heaven Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his three daughters, son, and his 11 grandchildren. Armando enjoyed the simple things in life such as family BBQs, anything his grandchildren did and joking with loved ones.

His celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Eastside Assembly of God. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to spend time with loved ones, donate to a German Shepherd rescue, or consider becoming an organ donor. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

