Armida Bravo

Armida, also known as Nana Bravo and Shorty, earned her Wings to Heaven on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born on a Thursday and died on a Thursday, her favorite day of the week. She was a beautiful woman who loved her family, her grandchildren, and her roses. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Bravo, and her children, Joseph, Vivian and James. She is survived by Edna (Anthony) Granillo and John (Therese) Bravo, and 27 grandchildren. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation and Burial.