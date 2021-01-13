Armida Otero

OTERO, Armida P.
Our beloved mother, Armida P. Otero, born May 6, 1928, went to our Heavenly Father on November 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Agustin V. Otero and her parents. She is mother to Alfonso 'Pache' Piñuelas (Gloria), Rosario Otero, Jenny Sandoval (Carlos), Frances Federico (Andres 'Andy), Agustin 'Augie' Otero (Angie), Jose 'Joe' Otero (Debbie) and loco parentis to Edward 'Eddie" and (Frances) Sesma. Grandmother to 21, great-grandmother to 34 and great-great-grandmother to three. She enjoyed singing in the choir and traveling. She is loved by all and will be greatly missed. Mass services will be at Santa Cruz Church, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. due to the COVID pandemic, occupancy in the church will be limited to family. Interment following at Holy Hope cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL.