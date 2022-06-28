Was born on February 28, 1934 in Tucson, AZ. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Armida Pesqueira; sister, Esther Gallego. She leaves behind her sister, Margaret Hernandez; brothers, Frankie (Irma) Pesqueira and Art (Jane) Pesqueira; sister, Martha Pope. Also survived by numerous "Favorite" nieces and nephews. Armida enjoyed reading, traveling and helping her family in any way she could. She will be greatly missed. We all love you Mia! A Rosary will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church 801 N. Grande Ave. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.